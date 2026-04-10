Josh Groban releases ‘Cinematic’ take on ‘As Time Goes By’

Josh Groban, ‘Cinematic.’ (Reprise Records)

Josh Groban is giving fans another taste of his upcoming album, Cinematic, which is filled with his interpretations of songs made famous on the silver screen.

The latest release is Groban’s take on “As Time Goes By,” from the 1942 classic film Casablanca.

“‘As Time Goes By’ has always held a special place in my heart,” Groban writes on Instagram. “Honored to bring my own voice to this timeless song from Casablanca.”

“As Time Goes By,” now available via digital outlets, is the second track Groban has released from Cinematic, following his cover of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.

Due out May 8, Cinematic is made up of 10 tracks, with songs from such films as The Godfather, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Pinocchio, Skyfall, Ghost, Stand By Me and more. It is available for preorder now.

Groban is set to bring his GEMS World Tour to North America starting June 2 in Montreal, with the first U.S. date happening June 6 in Boston. Jennifer Hudson will be his special guest on the tour. A complete list of dates can be found at JoshGroban.com.