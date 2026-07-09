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Entertainment News

Julianne Nicholson to reprise ‘Mare of Easttown’ role in ‘Task’ season 2

todayJuly 9, 2026

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Julianne Nicholson attends the world premiere of ‘Paradise’ season 2 in LA on Feb. 18, 2026. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Julianne Nicholson has been cast in season 2 of Task.

The actress is set to reprise her Mare of Easttown role as Lori Ross in the upcoming season of Task, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This directly connects the shows Task and Mare of Easttown. Both were created by Brad Ingelsby and take place in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Now they exist in the same universe.

Nicholson won an Emmy in 2021 for portraying Lori Ross, a mother of three children who resides in Easttown, in Mare of Easttown.

Season 2 of Task follows star Mark Ruffalo once again taking on the role of Agent Tom Brandis.

“Tom Brandis takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target,” according to the season’s official logline.

Also starring are Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora and Edgar Ramírez as Miguel Contreras.

In addition to creating the show, Ingelsby serves as its writer, showrunner and executive producer. Ruffalo also executive produces. Task season 2 is currently in preproduction, according to HBO.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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