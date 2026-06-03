JusticeforJoel: ‘New York Times’ readers’ picks for greatest American songwriters give Billy his due

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The New York Times ruffled some feathers with its critics’ recent list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters because many readers felt that some deserving artists didn’t make the cut. As a result, the Times invited readers to submit their own picks. The results are in, and there’s justice for Billy Joel.

After 25,000 ballots were cast, the Times has now compiled a list of the readers’ top 100 picks, which, unlike the original list, are ranked. The top 10 now includes Billy Joel, who failed to make the Times’ critics list, at #5. According to the Times, of all those snubbed on the original list, he was the most popular write-in vote among readers.

“Readers made their dismay about his absence abundantly clear to us, starting about two minutes after our list’s publication,” the Times notes.

James Taylor is also in the top 10 now after failing to make the critics’ list.

Other highly ranked artists who weren’t on the Times’ original list:

#11: Jackson Browne

#12: Tom Waits

#14: Randy Newman

#15: David Byrne of Talking Heads

#16: Stevie Nicks

#22: Donald Fagen of Steely Dan

#23: Neil Diamond

Other artists who made the readers’ top 100 list but not the Times critics’ list include Don Henley, Jimmy Webb, Tracy Chapman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bonnie Raitt, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Carly Simon, Madonna, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Barry Manilow, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.

Bob Dylan, who was on the original list, was ranked #1 by readers.