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Mike FM Music News

Justin Bieber joins lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

todayJuly 8, 2026

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show (Global Citizen)

Justin Bieber has joined the lineup of co-headliners for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show.

The singer joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the concert, taking place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The halftime show is produced by Global Citizen and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which helps provide access to quality education and soccer for children around the world.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” Justin says in a statement.

Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also appear in the 11-minute halftime show. Coldplay’s Chris Martin curated the lineup.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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