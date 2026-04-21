Justin Bieber’s albums invade the ‘Billboard’ albums chart after Coachella performances

Justin Bieber performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justin Bieber’s Coachella shows haven’t just given his streaming numbers a big boost, they’ve helped his album sales, as well.

Billboard reports that Justin now has seven albums simultaneously on the Billboard 200, which is the most he’s ever had at the same time. One of them is an album that didn’t even make the chart when it was first released back in 2013.

That album is Journals, which was originally only available on the iTunes Store; back then iTunes Store sales weren’t counted when it came to chart placement. Journals eventually did become available on all digital and streaming platforms, and on CD and vinyl, but it was only in the past week that it sold enough copies to actually make the chart at #111.

Justin’s other charting albums are SWAG, which jumps from #55 to #7, Purpose, Believe, My World 2.0, Justice and My World, all of which re-enter the Billboard 200 at placements ranging from #32 to #147.

Meanwhile, Spotify’s Instagram account says that streams of Justin’s entire discography increased by 210%. Some individual songs saw streaming increases of 1,000%, including “Favorite Girl” and “That Should Be Me.” Meanwhile, “Beauty and a Beat” streams increased by just under 800%, and “One Less Loney Girl” streams increased by 720%.

All this increased streaming has resulted in a handful of Justin’s songs either jumping up the Billboard 100 chart or reentering that chart after many years. “Beauty and a Beat” has reentered at #26 for the first time since its original chart run in 2012, and “Baby” reenters at #47, for the first time since 2010. Meanwhile, his 2025 single “Daisies” has reentered at #18 after peaking at #2 last year.