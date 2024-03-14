Kamden Ross Earns NABC All-American Recognition

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross, a junior forward on the Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team has officially been announced as a member of the 2023-24 NABC All-America Second team and the 2023-24 NABC All-District First Team.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America teams are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division III, these student-athletes represent the most outstanding basketball players across America in their division.

From the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC)

“Ross, a native of Cibolo, Texas, became just the second player in league history to win both the SCAC Player-of-the-Year and SCAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year honors in the same season. The junior led the SCAC in both points per game (18.3) and rebounds per game (13.2) and finished second in the league connecting on 62.8 percent from the field. This season, Ross became just the second player in SCAC history to snare 300-plus rebounds in a single season with 330, the second-highest single season total in league history. This year Ross became the first men’s basketball player in league history to lead the conference in total rebounds for three consecutive years.

Nationally, Ross’ 17 doubles-doubles on the year is currently tied for eighth in the country and his 13.2 rebounds per night is fourth-best in the nation. His 62.6 percent field goal percentage ranks him 11th in all of Division III.

Historically, Ross is now second all-time in SCAC history with 892 rebounds and his career 11.0 rebounds per game is ranked first in league history. His 1,144 career points ranks Ross 88th all-time in league history and this year he became just the second player in SCAC history to reach 1,000 career points and 850 rebounds. Ross joins Centenary’s James Sapp who finished his career with an SCAC record 953 rebounds and 1,551 points (12th in SCAC history). Ross’ career 62.5 percent field goal percentage currently ranks third-best in conference history.”

On top of being named to the NABC All-America Second team, Kamden Ross was also named to the NABC All-District First team.

The NABC All-District teams recognize the best men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division III.

