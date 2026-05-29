AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Kansas, Steve Hackett, Asia playing 2027 Cruise to the Edge concert cruise

todayMay 29, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kansas, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Asia are among the artists performing on the 2027 Cruise to the Edge.

The prog-themed concert cruise sets sail from Miami on April 2 and will make stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Harvest Caye, Belize, before returning April 8.

“This isn’t just a cruise,” the Cruise to the Edge website reads. “It’s a Progressive Rock odyssey across sunlit seas, where legendary artists, intimate venues, and stunning concert cruise destinations collide in a festival unlike any other.”

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CruisetotheEdge.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%