Kansas, Steve Hackett, Asia playing 2027 Cruise to the Edge concert cruise

Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kansas, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Asia are among the artists performing on the 2027 Cruise to the Edge.

The prog-themed concert cruise sets sail from Miami on April 2 and will make stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Harvest Caye, Belize, before returning April 8.

“This isn’t just a cruise,” the Cruise to the Edge website reads. “It’s a Progressive Rock odyssey across sunlit seas, where legendary artists, intimate venues, and stunning concert cruise destinations collide in a festival unlike any other.”

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CruisetotheEdge.com.