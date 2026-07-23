Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour film is hitting theaters in September

‘Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris’ (Cynthia Parkhurst)

After having its premiere at New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris will hit theaters and IMAX around the world on Sept. 2.

At the movie’s premiere, Katy said that she made it because she wanted fans who didn’t get to attend the tour to be able to experience it. Filmed over two nights in Paris, it documents Katy’s eye-popping spectacle of a production, featuring multiple stages, video screens, costumes, dancers, special effects and more. At one point, Katy even flies across the arena on the back of a giant butterfly.

As for the setlist, you’ll hear all the hits from “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed a Girl” and “Dark Horse” to “Roar,” “Firework” and “The One That Got Away.” If you stay for the credits, you’ll get a special backstage look at the tour.

Tickets go on sale July 30. Visit KatyPerryConcertFilm.com for all the details.

The Lifetimes Tour spanned 91 shows across 23 countries and grossed over $134 million; it also raised nearly $265,000 for Katy’s Firework Foundation. Producer Daniel E. Catullo III says in a statement, “More than a million fans experienced this tour live, and now millions more will have the opportunity to see it like never before on the big screen … It’s Katy’s love letter to her fans.”