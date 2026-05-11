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Rev Rock Report

Keith Richards shoots down idea of The Rolling Stones touring in 2026

todayMay 11, 2026

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(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

With the announcement of the new The Rolling Stones album Foreign Tongues, fans, of course, now want to know if they can expect to hear news of a tour next. According to Keith Richards, that won’t be happening this year.

When asked by The Associated Press if The Stones were going to hit the road in support of the album, Richards replied, “Oh, I mean we can talk next year.” He added, “I mean, possibly, you know, I mean, at the moment, we’re just sort of saying we finished the record, let’s do this.”

He added that the band is “sort of basically considering what to do after” the release. But regarding a tour, he noted, “Not this year anyway.” 

Mick Jagger said he “would love to tour the album,” adding, “I absolutely would love to, so I hope to do it as soon as that’s possible.”

Foreign Tongues, the follow-up to The Rolling Stones’ 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, will be released July 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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