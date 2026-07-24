Kenny Chesney’s been ‘Living in Fast Forward,’ and he can’t quite believe it

‘Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward’ (Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

You can now vicariously experience Kenny Chesney’s journey from East Tennessee to superstardom in Nashville through his new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“It’s a lot to take in, and a lot of fun, heart, moments,” he said after his first look. “Seeing it all in one place like that, it’s like having your entire life, career, all the magic flying by your eyes – and man, what a trip it was. If I hadn’t been there, I might not be able to believe it.”

At Wednesday’s private opening, CEO Kyle Young remarked how his input into the exhibit stood out among the 225 the museum has put on, thanks to “Kenny’s exceptional musical talent and insatiable creativity.”

Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward runs through June 2027. You can check out its accompanying playlist via your favorite streaming service now.

Though the exhibit’s included with admission, advanced reservations are encouraged.