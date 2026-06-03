KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s most-used guitar sells for over $500,000 at auction

Ace Frehley’s Les Paul guitar (Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions)

Ace Frehley’s most-played guitar brought in big bucks at auction.

The late KISS guitarist’s 1975 Les Paul sold for $512,000 at Julien’s Auctions’ Music Icons auction, which took place May 29-30 at the Hard Rock Café Times Square.

The guitar was described in a press release as Frehley’s “constant companion” from the beginning of his career and was used “more than any other guitar in his arsenal.”

Other Frehley items that sold at auction include: a 1997 Gibson signature Les Paul, which he played at Super Bowl 33, for $57,600; a custom Gibson Les Paul Jr, which he played during the 1996 KISS reunion tour, for $57,600; a life-size stage-worn Destroyer mannequin, which sold for $51,200; and a stage-worn purple jumpsuit, which sold for $11,520.

Other big sellers at the auction include: Eddie Van Halen’s autographed Charvel art series guitar from his last performance with Sammy Hagar, which sold for $115,200 and a belt worn by The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger at their 1969 Hyde Park concert, which sold for $51,200.