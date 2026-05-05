Koe Wetzel embodies ‘The Night Champion’ on new album

Koe Wetzel’s ‘The Night Champion’ (Columbia Records)

Koe Wetzel’s current album, 9 Lives, was certified Gold and spawned the five-week #1 “High Road,” which went on to become the most-played country song of 2025.

Now The Night Champion, which arrives June 12, is the next step.

“It’s a continuation of 9 Lives, from that record to now,” Koe says. “Really, it’s everything that’s happened – because you don’t go from kids playing for beer to headlining Red Rocks, arenas all over the country, partying and trying to make sense of it all and not shift.”

“My head space is clearer now,” he continues. “I can look back, see how it fits together. It doesn’t make sense, exactly, but it all happened. That search for what it all means keeps bringing me back.”

The next taste of Koe’s sixth studio album, “Hurts Like You,” drops Friday. “It’s kind of where I am now,” he explains, “an edgy roughness to all the songs that doesn’t give a f***, but there’s a tenderness to it, too. Whatever happens, I’m man enough to deal, but the focus and headspace have shifted; I’ve grown up and become okay with looking back.”

Koe’s The Night Champion World Tour continues Tuesday in Sydney, with more than 50 headlining stops mapped out across Australia, the U.S. and Canada.