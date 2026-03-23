‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tour reportedly in the works

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

The voices of HUNTR/X have sung “Golden” everywhere from the Oscars to the BRIT Awards to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and now they might be singing it on tour.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix is planning a “global concert tour” based around the film and its hit soundtrack. Netflix is currently negotiating with concert promoters for the tour. It would take place in 2027, well ahead of the upcoming sequel, sources tell Bloomberg. Tens of millions of dollars have been offered, but sources also say Netflix may pull the plug based on costs, or if the streamer can’t figure out how to pull it off.

Why wouldn’t it be able to pull it off? According to Bloomberg, it’s not clear who would actually perform. The voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — might be involved, but virtual or hologram performers have also been discussed. “It’s unlikely the three women would perform at every stop,” Bloomberg notes.

As per Bloomberg, a talent agency is considering backing a tour featuring the three women without Netflix’s involvement, but if they did that, they wouldn’t be able to reference the film without the streamer’s permission.

As for Saja Boys, the singers who provide their voices in the film have never performed live.

In various interviews, EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna have said they wouldn’t be surprised if a tour happened, and EJAE has signaled her willingness to be involved in such a project.