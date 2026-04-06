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Lady Gaga cancels show due to respiratory infection: ‘I’m absolutely heartbroken’

todayApril 6, 2026

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Lady Gaga, The Mayhem Ball (Courtesy Live Nation)

Lady Gaga was supposed to perform in Montreal, Quebec, on Monday night, but she’s canceled just hours before the show.

On her Instagram Story, Gaga writes, “I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover But it’s gotten worse. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

“I know how deeply disappointing this is and I truly could not feel worst about letting you down,” she continues, adding that she’s “absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”  She notes that her previous shows in Montreal on Thursday and Friday were “magical and deeply meaningful.”

Gaga’s next show is scheduled for April 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She’ll conclude her Mayhem Ball tour April 13 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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