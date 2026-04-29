Lainey Wilson’s live Stagecoach EP coming Friday

‘Lainey Wilson (Amazon Music presents: Live from Stagecoach 2026)’ (Amazon)

Lainey Wilson’s Saturday night headlining set at Stagecoach will live on as an EP available exclusively on Amazon.

You’ll be able to stream Lainey Wilson (Amazon Music presents: Live from Stagecoach 2026) on Friday, featuring six songs from her set: “Can’t Sit Still,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” “Good Horses,” “Road Runner,” “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Watermelon Moonshine.”

The live album will also be available on CD and vinyl, with the compact disc arriving July 3 and the record dropping Aug. 14. You can preorder both now.