Late Blondie drummer Clem Burke’s memoir to be released in September

Clem Burke’s ‘The Other Side of the Dream (My Life In and Out of Blondie)’ (HarperCollins)

Blondie drummer Clem Burke passed away in 2025, but his life story is about to be told in a posthumous memoir, The Other Side of the Dream (My Life In and Out of Blondie).

According to the description, Burke began writing his memoir over 20 years ago, but had often put it aside due to his commitments to Blondie. “When cancer treatment and illness forced his retirement, completing the book became a priority, which he did shortly before he died,” the description reads.

The book, with a foreword by comedian Fred Armisen, follows Burke from the streets of New York to stardom in Blondie. The book explores “the explosive punk scene that gave rise to Blondie, the creative partnerships that defined their music and the challenges of navigating fame in a constantly evolving industry.

The description notes, “This is Clem’s story, in his own words.”

The Other Side of the Dream (My Life In and Out of Blondie) will be released in the U.S. on Sept. 8. It available for preorder now.

Burke joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after they formed in New York City. He appeared on all of their records, the last one being 2017’s Pollinator. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Blondie in 2006.

Burke passed away April 6, 2025, at the age of 70.