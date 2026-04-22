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Buck Country Music News

Lee Brice becomes an ‘All Nighter’ as he works to finish ‘Sunriser’

todayApril 22, 2026

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Lee Brice’s ‘Sunriser’ (Curb Records)

Lee Brice’s new album, Sunriser, won’t come out June 5 as planned, he explains in a statement. 

“Y’all, I’ve got some good news and some bad news,” he says. “The good news is, even after finishing Sunriser, I just kept writing and now I’ve got a whole lot more songs I can’t wait to share with you. The bad news is, we’re gonna have to push the album release back so we can finish it the right way including a Sunriser (All Nighter) deluxe.”

“New date for both albums is October 2nd,” he continues. “I appreciate y’all being patient with me and we’re not gonna leave you hanging – more new music is coming your way this summer! Can’t wait for y’all to hear all these songs!”

Lee’s next piece of new music, “Truck Bed Mixtape,” will arrive May 1.

The regular edition of Sunriser features 16 tracks, while Sunriser (All Nighter) doubles that number to a mammoth 32 songs.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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