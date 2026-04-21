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Lenny Kravitz pays tribute to Prince on 10th anniversary of his death

todayApril 21, 2026

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Lenny Kravitz on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’/(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to the late R&B superstar Prince on Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death.

Kravitz shared video on Instagram of him and Prince walking through a crowd to the stage and then performing Kravitz’s cover of Guess Who’s “American Woman” together.

“This man was a great inspiration and big brother,” Kravitz captioned the clip. “We had love and respect for each others work and I was blessed to know him. He encouraged and elevated me as you see here.”

He added, “How you are missed in the flesh but the music and spirit lives on.”

Prince died April 21, 2016, from an accidental overdose. He was 57.

The anniversary of Prince’s death was marked with the release of the previously unreleased track “With This Tear.” The song was previously covered by Céline Dion for her self-titled 1992 release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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