Let’s dance: Céline Dion to release new song Friday

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 poster (Robin Galiegue)

It appears as though Céline Dion will have a new song to perform when makes her return to the stage this fall.

Céline has been teasing on her Instagram Story a collaboration with Jean-Jacques Goldman, the legendary French singer, songwriter and producer who helped make Céline a star by writing and producing two French albums for her. One of them, 1995’s D’eux aka The French Album, is still the most successful French-language LP in history. Goldman also co-wrote songs on her hit albums Falling Into You and Let’s Talk About Love.

These teases haven’t contained any music, but they show various couples dancing in iconic spots in Paris. On Thursday, the title of the song was revealed: “Dansons,” which translates to “Let’s dance.” You can hear a snippet on Apple Music now. The song’s in French, but the lyrics available translate to, “Let’s dance, above the abysses/ On the edges of the peaks/ and leave the low points behind.”

According to Le Parisien, Céline will release another new song before the summer and will debut a third song during the first concert of her residency at Paris La Défense Arena on Sept. 12. The publication claims that all these songs are leading up to Céline’s first album since 2019’s Courage.