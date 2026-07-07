Lewis Capaldi’s BST Hyde Park show to be livestreamed on YouTube

Lewis Capaldi press photo. (Charlie Sarsfield)

Couldn’t get a ticket to Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out show at London’s BST Hyde Park? Don’t worry – he’ll be broadcasting the performance live on YouTube.

Lewis Capaldi: Live at American Express presents BST Hyde Park will stream on the singer’s official YouTube page on Saturday starting at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s concert is the first of two sold-out shows at the festival, which hosts 65,000 people. The shows are the biggest headlining performances of Lewis’ career. It also marks the first time an artist has livestreamed their full performance from the festival.

An exclusive 10-minute short film specially created for the event will air just ahead of the livestream. Following the stream, the full performance will be made permanently available on YouTube.