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Rev Rock Report

Lindsey Buckingham hints at possibly working with Stevie Nicks again

todayMarch 27, 2026

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Singer Stevie Nicks (L) and musician Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac perform at The Staples Center on July 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks revealed back in October that after years of estrangement, they have begun talking again. Now in a new video, Buckingham suggests that this could lead to something — possibly a creative collaboration.

The former Fleetwood Mac star posted a clip to Instagram where he talked about what he has in store for 2026. “Despite what’s going on in Washington, it’s going to be a very good year, or maybe because of what’s going on in Washington,” he said.

As for what projects he’s got coming up, Buckingham added, “I’ve been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years, which is one song away from being finished,” noting, “that’s certainly in the future for this coming year.”

He also mentioned the planned Fleetwood Mac documentary for Apple, directed by Frank Marshall.

“Those are two very specific things that are waiting in the wings for this year,” he said before suggesting something may happen between him and Nicks.

“I think on a more general level, just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air,” he said, referring to the 2025 reissue of their 1973 album. “And what that translates to specifically, I wouldn’t want to speculate yet.”

He added, “But I believe with all my heart, it will translate to something good, and something wonderful, and something needed and something extremely appropriate.” 

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Written by: ABC News

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