AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lionel Richie announces new fall Las Vegas dates

todayJuly 27, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Lionel Richie (ABC/Gavin Bond)

Lionel Richie is headed back to Las Vegas this fall.

The singer has added six new dates to his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The new shows kick off Oct. 14 and run through Nov. 14.

A fan club presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an Amex presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Richie started his residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in 2019. He is currently on the Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, with their next show Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas. That tour runs until Oct. 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at LionelRichie.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%