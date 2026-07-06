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Mike FM Music News

Lionel Richie thanks fans following onstage health scare

todayJuly 6, 2026

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Lionel Richie on ‘American Idol’ ((Disney/Eric McCandless)

Lionel Richie is thanking fans for their messages of support following the recent onstage health scare that caused him to leave a show in St. Paul, Minnesota, early, and cancel two subsequent concerts.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love,” Lionel wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

Richie fell ill onstage during the opening night of the Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in St. Paul. He left the stage after telling the audience he was feeling dizzy, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire subsequently postponed shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, returning to the stage on June 30 in Pittsburgh.

The tour hits Boston on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at LionelRichie.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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