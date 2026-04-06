Lisa Kudrow talks being seen as ‘sixth friend’ on ‘Friends’

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in a scene from ‘Friends.’ (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about playing Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom Friends.

In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, Kudrow discussed her experience in the early days of the show, recalling how she was referred to by some as the “sixth Friend.”

“Nobody cared about me [early on],” Kudrow said with a laugh, according to the outlet.

She added, “There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as ‘the sixth Friend.'”

Kudrow said she sensed uncertainty regarding her future beyond the show.

“There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. There was just, like, ‘Boy is she lucky she got on that show,'” she said.

Kudrow starred as Phoebe for the entirety of the series’ 10-season run, from 1994 to 2004.

The show has continued to skyrocket in popularity through the years, as viewers across the world take interest in the friend group, which also included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry.

Kudrow won an Emmy for her role in 1998.

The actress also spoke to The Independent about her own early skepticism around the show becoming popular, saying most of her castmates seemed optimistic.

“I was the odd one out. I thought… ‘Maybe? I mean, it’s a good show, but I don’t know about that,'” she said. “But I’m just that kind of person.”