Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert will be ‘Live from Sky Deck’ during CMA Fest

MCA Presents: Live from Sky Deck (MCA)

In what’s become a CMA Fest tradition, MCA will take over Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway for two days during the annual country music extravaganza.

Performances kick off Friday, June 5, with Saturday, June 6, starting with Miranda Lambert’s Crisco Disco Brunch.

Little Big Town, Wyatt Flores, Dalton Davis, Deanna Carter, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Jacob Hackworth, Travis Denning and more are set to play.

Admission for MCA Presents: Live from Sky Deck is free, you just need to register online. If you can’t make it in person, you can check out the performances on Universal Music Live’s Twitch channel.

The Little Big Town set will be the band’s only performance during CMA Fest 2026.