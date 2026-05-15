Little Big Town serves up hope and healing with ‘Hey There Sunshine’

Little Big Town’s “Hey There Sunshine” (MCA)

Little Big Town will deliver the debut performance of their new song, “Hey There Sunshine,” on Sunday’s 61st Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video.

Their first new music in two years, “Hey There Sunshine,” follows 2024’s The Christmas Record and 2022’s Mr. Sun, and was co-produced by the band’s Karen Fairchild.

The cut “captures the … moment when healing begins” after a “season of emotional heaviness,” according to the news release announcing the track.

“Songs are truly the most profound gifts,” Karen says. “We’re honored this one found its way to us. It’s a reminder of all the beauty around us and that it’s never too late to find it.”

You can check out the “Hey There Sunshine” music video on YouTube now, as the band promises there’s more from them coming soon.