Liverpool bar changes its name in celebration of Paul McCartney’s new album

Paul McCartney’s ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ (MPL/Capitol Records)

Liverpool bar, record store and music venue The Jacaranda has changed its name in honor of the upcoming release of Paul McCartney’s latest solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

In a post on Instagram, the bar announced that they’ve teamed with McCartney and renamed themselves The Maccaranda.

“In celebration of our former performer and customer’s new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, out 29 May, we’ve temporarily changed our name,” the venue wrote. “Pop by The Maccaranda and try Paul’s own cocktail, the Maccarita.”

The Maccaranda is set to host a The Boys of Dungeon Lane pre-release listening party on Friday. They are also selling a special edition of the album, which comes in black or pink vinyl and includes a 1960 replica Jacaranda Club membership card, among other things.

The Jacaranda opened in Liverpool in 1957 and was a well known spot for up-and-coming artists; Beatles members John Lennon, Stuart Sutcliffe, George Harrison and McCartney, were frequent visitors.

The bar’s first manager, Allan Williams, became The Beatles’ unofficial manager and arranged their 1960 residency in Hamburg, Germany. He also introduced the band to their future drummer, Ringo Starr.

McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane features songs about McCartney’s childhood in Liverpool, early adventures with future Beatles bandmates Harrison and Lennon, and more. It comes out on May 29.