Long live the Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne died one year ago

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on August 08, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, one year ago Wednesday. He was 76.

Born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, the man who would become known as the Prince of Darkness helped create the genre of heavy metal as the vocalist in the legendary Black Sabbath alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

Following his departure from Sabbath in 1979, Ozzy launched a solo career, which spawned classic singles including “Crazy Train” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” He later reunited with Sabbath multiple times, including for their farewell tour, which concluded in 2017.

In between his musical career, Ozzy reached a broader audience as a star in the pioneering reality TV series The Osbournes, which also featured his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, and their children Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

Ozzy was also the subject of some of metal’s most outrageous moments, including when he bit the head off a bat during a concert in 1982.

“Ozzy was one of those indestructible forces,” Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor tells ABC Audio. “Ozzy was always there, it’s so strange that he’s not here anymore.”

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale adds that she was inspired by Ozzy’s “attitude toward life.”

“He led with love and complete joy and just always hungry for what’s next,” she says.

Ozzy dealt with a number of health issues in his later years, which kept him off the road. He returned to the stage for a final solo performance and alongside the original Sabbath lineup at the Back to the Beginning concert, which took place just two weeks before his death.

“To leave that kind of a legacy and to know that you’ve touched so many different people’s lives, yeah, I’m sure he went with a smile on his face,” Hale laughs.