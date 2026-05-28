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Buck Country Music News

Love & Fear? Zac Brown and Kendra Scott reportedly tie the knot

todayMay 28, 2026

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Kendra Scott & Zac Brown (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott are now officially husband and wife, People reports.

The “Chicken Fried” hitmaker and the jewelry designer reportedly tied the knot on Monday at Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini, Greece, surrounded by a small group of their nearest and dearest. 

ABC Audio has reached out to Zac’s rep for confirmation.

Introduced by mutual friends, Zac and Kendra made their red carpet debut at the 2025 American Music Awards, following that with a July 2025 engagement complete with a pink diamond ring. 

The two have eight children between them, ranging in age from 11 to 23. They were all on hand for the wedding. 

Zac Brown Band kicks off this summer’s Love & Fear Tour July 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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