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Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs is ready to ‘Rethink Some Things’ as he sets European records

todayJuly 7, 2026 4

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Luke Combs’ ‘The Way I Am’ (Sony)

Luke Combs kicked off the European leg of his My Kind of Saturday Night Tour July 4 with the biggest country concert ever held in the Nordic region.

Since it was Independence Day back in the States, Ullevi Stadium was decorated with American flags as nearly 61,000 concertgoers filled the venue in Gothenburg, Sweden. Most recently, Luke sold out Stockholm’s Avicii Arena in 2023. 

Tuesday evening he’ll play Accor Arena in Paris, with his European adventures continuing through his Aug. 2 date at London’s Wembley Stadium.   

Back home, Luke’s just released “Rethink Some Things” as his new radio single from The Way I Am, as “Be By You” continues its climb in the top 10. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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