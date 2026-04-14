AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs wakes up to 20th #1 with ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’

todayApril 14, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Luke Combs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Luke Combs claims the 20th #1 of his career as “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” rises to #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay tally. 

His most recent chart-topper, “Back in the Saddle,” spent two weeks at the top in November. Both tunes come from The Way I Am, which debuted at #1 on the Top Country Albums chart earlier in April.

Luke is now tied for the 10th most number ones since the beginning of the Country Airplay chart in 1990, putting him on the level with Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and Morgan Wallen. 

The North Carolina native claimed his first #1 with his debut single, “Hurricane,” in 2017.  

Kenny Chesney has the most number ones on the chart, with 33. 

Luke’s already on track to up his numbers, with “Days Like These” at #6 and “Be by You” just beginning its climb at #48. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%