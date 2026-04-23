Madonna and Geena Davis have ‘A League of Their Own’ reunion

Madonna performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

It’s not clear if it was planned that way, but two of Sabrina Carpenter’s special guests at her April 18 Coachella performance just happened to be former colleagues who were able to catch up at the event.

Madonna performed onstage with Sabrina, while Geena Davis appeared in a prerecorded piece, delivering a monologue as an older version of Sabrina. But more than three decades previously, Madonna and Geena co-starred in the 1992 movie A League of Their Own, a fictionalized account of the real-life all-female professional baseball team that existed during World War II.

Now Geena has posted a photo of herself posing backstage with Madonna at Coachella. “Mae – so happy to see you again! Love, Dottie,” she captioned the photo. Madonna played “All the Way” Mae Mordabito in the movie, while Geena played Dorothy “Dottie” Hinson.

One fan wrote in the comments, quoting the film’s most famous line, “I know there’s no crying in baseball but I’m literally crying.”

A League of Their Own, directed by Penny Marshall and also starring Tom Hanks, Lori Petty and Rosie O’Donnell, was a critical and commercial success. It was preserved in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2012.

During Sabrina’s April 10 Coachella appearance, the part of older Sabrina in the prerecorded monologue was played by Susan Sarandon, Geena’s co-star in 1991’s Thelma & Louise.