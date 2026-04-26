Madonna makes surprise appearance at LGBTQ bar in West Hollywood

Madonna (Rafael Pavarotti)

Madonna followed up her surprise appearance at Coachella last weekend with another surprise Saturday night in West Hollywood.

She popped up at the iconic LGBTQ bar The Abbey and took over the DJ booth, along with her Confessions and Confessions II producer Stuart Price, Variety reports. Madonna’s boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was also on hand.

“Hello, children, mother is here to save you,” Madonna told the crowd. “Are you ready to dance for me? Come on meet me on the dance floor.”

She sang “I Feel So Free,” the first single from Confessions II, and performed for about 30 minutes overall. The crowd included Julia Fox, Tori Spelling and Britney Spears’ former husband Sam Asghari, according to Variety. Also on hand, according to Madonna’s record label, were Addison Rae, Lily Allen, Cara Delevingne and Bebe Rexha.

The event doubled as a birthday party for Abbey owner Tristan Schukraft, who Madonna playfully spanked as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.”