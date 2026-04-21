Madonna’s ‘missing clothing’ update: Items may have fallen off a golf cart

Madonna performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

According to police, there may not have been any evil intent behind the disappearance of the vintage clothing that Madonna wore during her Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter. As previously reported, Madonna is offering a reward for the items, which are from her archives and are “part of my history,” as she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Police in Indio, California, tell ABC News that on April 18, Madonna’s representative filed a missing property report for two bags of clothing and jewelry, which were last seen on a golf cart on the Coachella grounds. The cart was being driven by staff who were on their way to load the bags onto a bus. Later, when staff arrived at a hotel, they realized the bags were gone.

According to police, the golf cart was being driven on a dark, bumpy road and a preliminary investigation suggests that the bags may have simply fallen off the back of the cart. According to the police report, “There is no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen.”

As of yet, there’s no record of the bags being turned in. However, police are asking anyone who may have located the bags to return them to 46800 Jackson St. in Indio, California, or contact the department at (760) 391-4057.

Madonna described the items as her “jacket, corset, dress” and “other archival items from the same era.” The Queen of Pop had last worn some of those items when she performed at Coachella in 2006.