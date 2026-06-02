Man, woman dead in murder-suicide after hours-long SWAT standoff

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau Major Earl Dean speaks to reporters after a man and his girlfriend were found dead in a murder-suicide after an hours-long standoff with police. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

(HOUSTON) — A man and woman were found dead in a Houston apartment after an hours-long standoff with the sheriff’s department, according to officials.

A 20-year-old woman and the 23-year-old suspect were found dead in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Bureau Maj. Earl Dean said at a press conference on Monday.

Deputies received a report of man “frantic” on his phone just before 2 p.m. Monday, saying he “accidentally shot his girlfriend,” Dean said.

At the scene, deputies made contact with the man, who refused to obey their commands and threatened to kill himself. The man then barricaded himself inside the apartment, Dean said.

Deputies contacted additional resources and a SWAT team took over the scene, according to Dean.

After several hours of the crisis negotiation team talking to the man, trying to get him to surrender, the man refused all commands, Dean said.

“At one point we did deploy gas into the apartment complex. The male retreated onto the balcony where he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Dean said.

“This is very unfortunate,” Dean said.

No deputies discharged their weapons during the incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the public, Gonzalez said.