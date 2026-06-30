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Rev Rock Report

Master of denim: Metallica wants to showcase your battle vest

todayJune 30, 2026

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Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

If you’ve ever been a soldier in the metal army, Metallica wants to see your battle vest.

“Nothing says ‘metal’ quite like a glorious battle vest,” Metallica writes in a Facebook post. “So much more than just cut-off jackets with some patches… they are rich and personal stories told by their owners, much like tattoos.”

Metallica is now asking fans to send in photos of their own battle vests to be showcased in the band’s Black Box online museum.

“Whether you’re rocking a traditional battle vest or you’ve made a sleeved battle jacket, a battle coat, or even a battle skirt, if it carries the spirit of the OG battle vest, we want to display it,” the “Enter Sandman” legends say.

We’re guessing a lot of battle vests will also be on display during Metallica’s upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, which kicks off in October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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