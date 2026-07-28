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Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney, Dylan Scott, Trisha Yearwood and more to perform at 19th ACM Honors

todayJuly 28, 2026

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The 19th ACM Honors (Academy of Country Music)

Megan Moroney, Trisha Yearwood, Dierks Bentley, Dylan Scott, Gavin Adcock, Margo Price, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Big Kenny, Mark Collie and Kaitlin Butts are all set to perform at the 19th ACM Honors, alongside hosts Carly Pearce and Parker McCollum.

Dolly Parton will be given the ACM Poet’s Award celebrating her songwriting at the Wednesday, Aug. 19, event.

Ella Langley, Bill Anderson, Brett James, The Carter Family, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves and more will be honored at The Pinnacle in Nashville. 

Brenda Lee will be the Academy of Country Music’s special guest, while newcomer Zach John King will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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