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Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney was ‘walking on sunshine’ when she landed on ‘Cloud 9’

todayMarch 26, 2026

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Megan Moroney (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

If you’re a Megan Moroney fan, you probably know there was a marked change of mood for the new country superstar between 2024’s Am I Okay? and February’s Cloud 9.

So what made her world change from blue to pink (the colors she chose to represent each album)? While she’s not spilling any major tea, she is offering some clues. 

“It was inspired by a time where I was just excited about life,” Megan says. “I mean, I remember being just so happy and I remember thinking, like, ‘I know exactly where cloud 9 is and it feels like I am way above it.'”

“Between the shows I was playing and my personal life, I was just really walking on sunshine,” she adds.

While there’s lots of speculation about exactly who it was that made Megan so happy, so far she’s not dropping any names.

Cloud 9 features her most recent #1, “6 Months Later,” as well as her current hit, “Beautiful Things.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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