Men’s Basketball Splits The weekend

The Schreiner University men’s basketball team posted a 1–1 record over the weekend, opening the series with a loss before bouncing back on Sunday with a conference victory over Colorado College at Stephens Family Arena.

Schreiner fell to nationally ranked St. Thomas (TX) in the weekend opener, 73–59. The Mountaineers showed resilience in the second half, cutting into the deficit with aggressive play in the paint and improved offensive rhythm after halftime, but St. Thomas’ size and rebounding advantage proved to be the difference.

The Mountaineers bounced back on Sunday with a strong performance against Colorado College. Schreiner set the tone early and controlled the tempo, pairing efficient scoring with consistent defensive pressure. The Mountaineers maintained their lead throughout the contest and closed out the win with disciplined execution down the stretch.

Schreiner will now turn its attention to the upcoming conference schedule as the Mountaineers look to build momentum following the weekend split.