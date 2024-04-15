Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at the Battle in Brownwood

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf traveled to Brownwood, Texas, to compete in the Battle in Brownwood, hosted by Howard Payne University.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 2nd place with a total two-round score of 592 (291, 301), just four strokes behind first place LeTourneau University.
Team Standings
- LeTourneau University – 588
- Schreiner University – 592
- Howard Payne University – 612
- McMurry University – 624
- Hardin-Simmons University – 632
- East Texas Baptist University – 638
At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Noah Hancock (Sophomore / San Antonio, TX) who finished in 1st place as an individual after posting a total two-round score of 146 (72, 74). Schreiner also had strong performances from Drew Hermesmeyer, John Martinez, and Matthew McKenzie who all finished tied for 2nd place with total scores of 147.
Schreiner University Men’s Golf
T2. Drew Hermesmeyer – 147
T2. John Martinez – 147
T2. Matthew McKenzie – 147
T12. Jake Sitterle – 153
T19. Ryan Warneke – 156
T29. Colin Perez – 160
1. Noah Hancock (I) – 146
Up Next
The Mountaineers will return home as they prepare for the 2024 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship at White Bluff Golf Course in Waco, Texas, hosted by Southwestern University.
Results
Schedule
AD