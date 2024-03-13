Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at the FST Invitational

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Longview, Texas, to compete in the 2024 FST Invitational, hosted by LeTourneau University at Pinecrest Country Club.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in second place with a total three-round score of 886 (293, 298, 295), just 12 strokes behind the first place team, Southwestern University.

Southwestern University (874) Schreiner University (886) LeTourneau University (888) Hendrix College (899) Doane University (902) Belhaven University (903) Park University (912) Concordia University (914) LeTourneau University B (918) East Texas Baptist University (921) William Penn University (923) Centenary College (940)

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Jake Sitterle (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who finished tied for third place after posting a total three-round score of 216 (73, 70, 73).

Results

Schedule