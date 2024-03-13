Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at the FST Invitational

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Longview, Texas, to compete in the 2024 FST Invitational, hosted by LeTourneau University at Pinecrest Country Club.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished in second place with a total three-round score of 886 (293, 298, 295), just 12 strokes behind the first place team, Southwestern University.
- Southwestern University (874)
- Schreiner University (886)
- LeTourneau University (888)
- Hendrix College (899)
- Doane University (902)
- Belhaven University (903)
- Park University (912)
- Concordia University (914)
- LeTourneau University B (918)
- East Texas Baptist University (921)
- William Penn University (923)
- Centenary College (940)
At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Jake Sitterle (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who finished tied for third place after posting a total three-round score of 216 (73, 70, 73).
Results
Schedule
AD