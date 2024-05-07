Men’s Golf Selected for 2024 NCAA Division III Championships

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: In an announcement made by the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee on May 6, 2024, the Schreiner University Men’s Golf team has officially been selected to compete in the 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championship tournament will be held May 14-17 at Boulder Creek Golf Club, in Boulder City, Nevada and will be hosted by UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2024 championships. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.

Schreiner University Men’s Golf will enter the National Championship tournament as the 2024 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Golf team champions and the #16 ranked Division III program in the country, as they look to bring home Schreiner University’s second NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship trophy, previously won by the Schreiner University Men’s Golf team in 2014.