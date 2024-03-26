Men’s Tennis Defeats Austin College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their road conference match against Austin College 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Schreiner would move to 2-7 overall and 1-0 in SCAC play after picking up the road win against the Kangaroos.

Match Standouts

Carson Kirk won his #1 singles match against Austin College’s Trey Salyer 6-2, 6-3.

Carson Kirk & Jonathan Barragan won their #1 doubles match against Austin College’s Trey Salyer & Evan Pezirtzoglou 8-3.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Irving, Texas, for a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Box Score

Schedule