Men’s Tennis Defeats Sul Ross State University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Sul Ross State University 9-0.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

Schreiner moved to 4-9 overall after picking up all nine points and sweeping the Lobos at home.

Match Standouts

Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against Sul Ross State’s Devin Winter 6-1, 6-0.

Carson Kirk and Jonathan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) won their #1 doubles match against Sul Ross State’s Devin Winter and Ethan Flori 8-0.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will resume Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play with a trip to Seguin, Texas, to take on the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

