Sports News

Men’s Tennis Defeats University of Dallas

todayMarch 26, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road conference match against the University of Dallas 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner would move to 3-7 overall and 2-0 in SCAC play after sweeping the Crusaders and picking up all nine points.

Match Standouts

  • Carson Kirk won his #1 singles match against the University of Dallas’ JP Ellwanger 6-4, 6-3.
  • Carson Kirk and Jonathan Barragan won their #1 doubles match against the University of Dallas’ Benjamin Paul and Cayven Yi 8-0.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home for a non-conference matchup against Dallas Baptist University.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

