Men’s Tennis Falls to Dallas Baptist University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against Dallas Baptist University 8-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference match against the Patriots from Dallas Baptist University.

Schreiner fell to 3-8 overall on the season after only picking up one point against the Patriots.

Match Standouts

Carson Kirk won his #1 singles match against Dallas Baptist’s Arturo Langle 6-1, 7(5)-6.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they resume conference play with a trip to Georgetown, Texas, for a matchup against Southwestern University.

