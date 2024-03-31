Men’s Tennis Falls to Dallas Baptist University

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against Dallas Baptist University 8-1.
The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference match against the Patriots from Dallas Baptist University.
Schreiner fell to 3-8 overall on the season after only picking up one point against the Patriots.
Match Standouts
Carson Kirk won his #1 singles match against Dallas Baptist’s Arturo Langle 6-1, 7(5)-6.
Up Next
The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they resume conference play with a trip to Georgetown, Texas, for a matchup against Southwestern University.
Box Score
Schedule
