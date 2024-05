AD

Posted: May 09, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team closed out their season with two players being selected to the 2024 SCAC Men’s Tennis All-SCAC team.

Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) – ALL-SCAC First Team (Singles)

Carson Kirk & Jonathan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) – ALL-SCAC Second Team (Doubles)

To view the full ALL-SCAC team selections (Click Here)