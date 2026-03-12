Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway star in new look at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

A brand-new look at The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. To celebrate, there is a new spot that shows off even more about the upcoming movie.

Set to Madonna’s song “Vogue,” the teaser finds Meryl Streep back as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. She knocks impatiently on a hotel room door that belongs to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.

“Pull yourself together, we have work to do. And by we, I mean you,” Miranda says to Andy.

Later in the trailer, Miranda sits at the head of a table in a board room meeting.

“And the models were encouraged to mill around like starving goats in the parking lot of a methadone clinic in New Jersey?” Miranda says. When someone in the room clears their throat in discomfort, Miranda continues, “What? What am I not allowed to say? Methadone? New Jersey?”

This teaser comes almost 20 years after Streep and Hathaway made their turns as the iconic characters in the original 2006 film. Joining them in the sequel are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who reprise their roles as Emily and Nigel.

Also returning are Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who will once again play the characters Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel from a script by the writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna.

A new cast of characters are also coming along for the ride. They are to be played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1.

