Michael Anthony among the artists set for Van Halen Rock Camp

Michael Anthony performs with Sammy Hagar at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The music of Van Halen will be the subject of an upcoming edition of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, and it will feature one of the band’s original members.

Van Halen Rock Camp – Volume II is happening Nov. 12-15 in Hollywood, California, with former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony part of the lineup. Other musicians confirmed for the Van Halen camp include drummer Kenny Arnoff, who is currently playing in former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar’s band; former Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini; and Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp gives everyday musicians the chance to not only learn and interact with well-known musicians, but perform alongside the rock legends as well. There will also be Q&A sessions, autograph opportunities and more, with the weekend wrapping with two live shows at Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go and Viper Room.

In addition to Van Halen hits like “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love,” campers will get to play hits from Ratt and Night Ranger.

More information can be found at RockCamp.com.