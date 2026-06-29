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Mike FM Music News

‘Michael’ is now the highest-grossing biopic of all time

todayJune 29, 2026

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‘Michael’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

The Michael Jackson movie has moonwalked into the record books once again. 

Michael has taken in $977 million worldwide. That surpasses the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, which raked in $975 million globally. Michael had already become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, out-earning the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody — but now it’s tops among all biographical films.

Michael opened in April with an impressive $217 million globally. As per Variety, it’s now become Lionsgate’s biggest movie of all time, surpassing 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which earned $865 million.

Lionsgate is reportedly planning on at least one more movie about Jackson’s life, since Michael ends in 1988. The King of Pop died in June 2009.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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